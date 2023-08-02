Standard Motor Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Wednesday reported…

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $372 million.

