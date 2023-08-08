Live Radio
Standard BioTools: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17 million in its second quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $27.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

