Staar Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA

