SSR Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.9 million. On a…

Listen now to WTOP News

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $74.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 35 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The precious metals mining company posted revenue of $301 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSRM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.