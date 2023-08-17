SQM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Wednesday…

SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO CHILE, Chile (AP) — Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $580.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago Chile, Chile-based company said it had profit of $2.03.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

