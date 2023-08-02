SPX Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $36 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $36 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $423.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.7 million.

SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion.

