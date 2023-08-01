Sprouts Farmers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $67.3 million. On…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $67.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sprouts Farmers expects its per-share earnings to range from 59 cents to 63 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.68 to $2.76 per share.

