Sprott: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sprott Inc. (SII) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 70 cents.

The company posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

