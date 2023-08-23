Splunk: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.2 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Splunk Inc. (SPLK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $63.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data posted revenue of $910.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $888.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Splunk said it expects revenue in the range of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $836.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.93 billion to $3.95 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPLK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.