Spirit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miramar, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

