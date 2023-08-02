Spirit Aerosystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $206.3…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $206.3 million in its second quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to $1.46 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 79 cents per share.

The aircraft parts maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.