Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $418.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.4 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

