Sphere Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Tuesday reported profit of $536.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $15.24. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $10.21 per share.

The company posted revenue of $129.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502.8 million, or $14.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $573.8 million.

