Spectrum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Middleton, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $46.07. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $735.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $781 million.

