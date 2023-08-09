Sony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.59 billion. On a…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.59 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $1.28.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $16.65 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.