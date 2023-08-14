Sonida Senior Living: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $2.11 per share.

The operator of senior living communities posted revenue of $62.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNDA

