SolarWinds: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported earnings of $260,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $185 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $186 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $183.4 million.

SolarWinds expects full-year earnings in the range of 76 cents to 79 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $740 million to $748 million.

