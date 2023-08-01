SolarEdge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $119.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $991.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $920 million.

