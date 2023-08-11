Soho House: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.6 million…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) on Friday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The operator of members-only luxury hotels and clubs under the Soho House brand posted revenue of $288.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $285.2 million.

Soho House expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion.

