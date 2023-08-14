Societal CDMO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million…

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — Societal CDMO, Inc. (SCTL) on Monday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period.

