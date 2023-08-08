SmileDirectClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $101.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.4 million.

SmileDirectClub expects full-year revenue in the range of $425 million to $475 million.

