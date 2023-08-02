SM Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $149.9 million. The Denver-based…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $149.9 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

