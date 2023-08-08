Live Radio
SLR Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $56.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54.8 million.

