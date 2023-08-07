Skyworks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $195.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $2.10. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.

