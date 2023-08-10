Six Flags: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.6…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.6 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The amusement park operator posted revenue of $443.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.