Sitio Royalties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 5:21 PM

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Sitio Royalties Corp. (STR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $796,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STR

