SiriusPoint: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:33 PM

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) on Wednesday reported net income of $70.3 million in its second quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The property and casualty reinsurance company posted revenue of $767.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPNT

