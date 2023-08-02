Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $89…

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $768 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $742 million to $763 million.

