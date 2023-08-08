Similarweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in…

GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — GIVATAYIM, Israel (AP) — Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Givatayim, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $54.1 million to $54.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million.

