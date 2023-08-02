SilverBow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24.9 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24.9 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $126.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBOW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.