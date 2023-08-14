Sifco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sifco Industries Inc. (SIF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The producer of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy market posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIF

