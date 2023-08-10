Sientra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The breast implant maker posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

Sientra expects full-year revenue in the range of $98 million to $102 million.

