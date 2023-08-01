Shutterstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $50 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported earnings of $50 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

Shutterstock expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.17 per share, with revenue in the range of $852 million to $869 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

