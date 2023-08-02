Shopify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.31 billion in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.31 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 30 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

