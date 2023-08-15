Shinhan Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Monday reported…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Monday reported net income of $941.6 million in its second quarter.

The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based bank said it had earnings of $1.75 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $6.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.15 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

