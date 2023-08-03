Shift4 Payments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.1 million.…

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $637 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $229.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOUR

