Shift Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 10, 2023, 4:33 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.52 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.44 per share.

The company posted revenue of $47.3 million in the period.

