Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $271.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.4 million.

