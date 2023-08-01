Service Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $132.2 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 83 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.8 million.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

