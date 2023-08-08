Seres Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $46.6 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $46.6 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $125.5 million.

