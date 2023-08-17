Sephora Versus Ulta: Which Is Better?

Sephora and Ulta are two industry-leading beauty product retail stores with quality products, enticing loyalty programs, innovative technology, sustainability efforts…

Sephora and Ulta are two industry-leading beauty product retail stores with quality products, enticing loyalty programs, innovative technology, sustainability efforts and in-house beauty services.

So, which one should you choose? Here’s a closer look at both options and when experts say one can be a better fit than the other.

Sephora

Sephora was founded in 1970 by Dominique Mandonnaud, a Frenchman who disrupted the beauty space with an open-sell environment and a wide assortment of curated products. Today, the company is owned by the luxury goods group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and has more than 2,700 stores across five countries.

Products

Over the years, Sephora has continued to curate a high-end collection of innovative brands including both trusted classics and emerging favorites — alongside its own line of products. It also carries exclusive brands such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

“Sephora definitely has a more trendy and upscale vibe as opposed to Ulta. They’re constantly featuring new and trending brands; showcasing the hottest ones,” says Kitty Dunbar, a professional luxury makeup artist in Newport, Rhode Island.

Beauty Services

Sephora offers waxing, skincare and makeup services in most of its stores, with the exception of those located within Kohl’s locations and a few others.

Loyalty Programs

The company’s Beauty Insider loyalty program offers all members one point per $1 spent (500 points can be redeemed for $10), free standard shipping, a free birthday gift, seasonal discounts, point multiplier events, end-of-year discounts and subscription delivery options.

Further, the program has three levels; Insider is free to join, VIB requires you to spend $350 per year and Rouge requires you to spend $1,000 per year. The higher the spending requirement, the higher the discounts, multipliers and point exchange values you can get.

Sustainability

Sephora highlights Clean + Planet Positive brands that use clean ingredients, have responsible packaging, use cruelty-free sourcing, participate in environmental giving and have made a commitment to climate-friendly operations. It’s also 100% powered by renewable energy and has a Beauty (Re)purposed program that helps to give beauty product packaging a second life.

Tech

Sephora aims to be a leader in digital innovation and has continued to expand its brand offerings and experiences in the online world. You can find a regular stream of beauty expertise through the company’s mobile app and social channels, buyer support on Facebook and Instagram, a best-in-class e-commerce experience and a cutting-edge complexion matching tool that uses AI technology, according to the company’s website.

“The Sephora app is a great way to shop and is extremely easy to navigate. It’s also helpful if you have notifications turned on as it will alert you of upcoming sales and in-store events, keeping you up to date on all things beauty,” Dunbar says.

Sephora Key Takeaways

— Global brand.

— Unmatched assortment of luxury products in every category.

— Offers exclusive brands, many owned by celebrities.

— An interactive shopping environment.

— Relentless innovation.

— Unbiased advice from beauty experts.

— A presence in Kohl’s stores.

Ulta

Ulta was founded in 1990 by former executives of the Osco Drug company. It began with five stores in the Chicago suburbs that aimed to offer beauty products at a variety of price points. Today, Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the U.S. with more than 1,350 stores across all 50 states.

Products

The company still aims to bring customers a diverse collection of beauty products, from drugstore to high-end, alongside its own line of products.

Beauty Services

A central part of every Ulta store is its full-service salon. While you can go to Ulta for all of your beauty product needs, you’ll also be able to get hair services, waxing, makeup and lashes, skin services and ear piercings.

“Ulta’s hidden gem: the hair salon. The Ulta Salon and stylists let you experiment with all the latest colors and trends in a convenient in-store location. I feel like the hair salon doesn’t get enough attention and it’s definitely a customer perk that offers convenience and the latest trends at your fingertips,” says Tiffany Young, a lifestyle and beauty expert and CEO of ThinHairThick, which sells hair extensions.

Loyalty Programs

Ulta offers the Ultamate Rewards Program where you can earn points for every dollar you spend (500 points equal $17.50), 2x points during your birthday month, bonus points and other discounts.

There are three tiers within the program: Member, which is free; Platinum, which requires a $500 minimum spend; and Diamond, which requires a $1,200 minimum spend. The higher tier memberships enable you to earn more points per dollar spent and enjoy other benefits like points never expiring, exclusive deals, gifts and free shipping on purchases over $25.

“Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards program has a slight edge. Their system, which rewards based on dollars spent and offers personalized deals, has been a hit with many of my clients,” says Anna Peterson, a salon owner and the creator of Salon Route, an online guide to U.S. salons.

Sustainability

Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty highlights brands that meet five pillars: clean ingredients, cruelty-free, vegan, sustainable packaging and positive impact. The company aims for half of all the packaging of its products to be sustainable by 2025.

Tech

Ulta also offers innovative digital experiences for customers including a Virtual Try-On program that uses machine learning and computer vision technology to detect your complexion and let you try on makeup with true-to-life textures. You can also receive personalized product suggestions through the company’s mobile app.

Ulta Key Takeaways

— U.S.-based company.

— Beauty products that are accessible to everyone regardless of their budget.

— Full salon in every store.

— One-of-a-kind product assortment.

— Focus on guest experiences.

— A presence in Target stores.

Sephora vs. Ulta: Which is Better For You?

The best store for you will depend on the products you want, your budget and the beauty services you’d like in-store. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly and versatile inventory, Ulta will be the better pick. However, Sephora is better if you’d like the higher-end, trendy brands.

“I have always leaned towards Sephora for its wide range of high-end, dermatologically approved products. Their offerings align more with my professional needs. However, Ulta’s mix of high-end and drugstore products can be perfect for those looking for varied price points,” Peterson says.

Further, those who would like a one-stop-shop for hair care, beauty products and other beauty services, would likely prefer Ulta as it offers a more comprehensive salon experience.

“If you want exclusive high-end offerings, Sephora is your playground. If, however, you want to see products at all price points while having the option to walk out with a fresh blow-out, Ulta is your go-to,” Young says.

