SentinelOne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $89.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $156 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $605 million.

