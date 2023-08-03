Sempra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $615 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sempra Energy (SRE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $615 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.72 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRE

