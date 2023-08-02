Selective Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.3…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.05 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

