Security National Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2023, 2:41 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported profit of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period.

