Security National Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Security National Financial Corp. (SNFCA) on Monday reported profit of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The mortgage and life insurance company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNFCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNFCA

