SeaWorld: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $87.1 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.35 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $496 million in the period.

