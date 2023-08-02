Seattle Genetics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $211.5 million…

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $211.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.13.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $603.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGEN

