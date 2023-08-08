Sealed Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.1 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $99.1 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Sealed Air expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.6 billion.

