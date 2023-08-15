Seadrill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Tuesday reported net income of $94 million in…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) on Tuesday reported net income of $94 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share.

The offshore drilling services provider posted revenue of $414 million in the period.

