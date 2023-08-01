Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Seaboard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Seaboard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported profit of $52 million in its second quarter.

The Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $44.80 per share.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up