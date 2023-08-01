Seaboard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported profit of $52 million in its…

MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — MERRIAM, Kan. (AP) — Seaboard Corp. (SEB) on Tuesday reported profit of $52 million in its second quarter.

The Merriam, Kansas-based company said it had net income of $44.80 per share.

The pork production, processing and ocean transportation company posted revenue of $2.39 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEB

